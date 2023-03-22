Tupelo police continue search for St. Patrick’s Day shooter

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue the search for a shooting suspect.

Courtney Mikale Jamison is wanted for a St. Patrick’s morning shooting at the Waffle House on South Gloster Street.

One person was injured in that incident.

Police have been following up on leads, and Monday, they served a search warrant on Lakeview Street in the city.

But Jamison was not there.

TPD is working with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force to locate Jamison.

And the reward for information leading to his arrest and capture has been raised to $2,000.

If you know where Courtney Mikale Jamison is, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter