Tupelo police deescalate standoff after brief chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted traffic stop led to a brief chase and a standoff at Tupelo’s busiest intersection.

It was around 8:30 Wednesday night when Tupelo police attempted to stop a red GMC Blazer for a traffic violation. The driver fled, leading police on a short pursuit. After hitting a vehicle, the Blazer stopped on South Gloster near Carnation Street.

When officers approached the Blazer, the driver threatened to harm himself with a knife and a firearm.

After nearly two hours of negotiation, the driver surrendered peacefully. He was taken to NMMC for evaluation. Police had the area closed to traffic during the standoff. Passengers in the vehicle that the suspect’s car hit were not injured.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X