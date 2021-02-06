Tupelo Police Department investigate shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police are investigating two shootings that happened within 12 hours of each other.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday officers responded to the 200 block of Lakeview Drive for reported gunshots.

- Advertisement -

Officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in his home. He was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment and is in critical condition.

The victim was a guest in the home for a party when the shooting occurred.

A second shooting happened at 3317 Meadow Drive Saturday morning.

No injuries have been reported and this incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tupelo Police or Crimestoppers.