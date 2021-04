TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police are investigating a stabbing.

It happened Friday night at 1051 Greentree Apartment B.

20-year-old Damatae Trice is the victim of the incident.

We do not have an update on Mr. Trice’s condition, but he was taken to the hospital.

Police are searching for Jayson Hill who is believed to be the alleged suspect in the stabbing.

If you have any information, contact the Tupelo Police Department or Crimestoppers.