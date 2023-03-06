Tupelo police detain person of interest in deadly shooting investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police have detained one person of interest in reference to the shooting death of a Tupelo man over the weekend.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at Cheers near Crosstown.

Officers located a man who had been shot. That man was identified as 30-year-old Montavious Clifton.

Clifton was taken to NMMC ER where he died.

Investigators are reviewing the available evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Coroner Carolyn Green said the autopsy will be done in Pearl.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crimestoppers of NE Mississippi at 1(800)773-8477 or Tupelo Police Department at (662)841-6491.

