Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week.

The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”

Tupelo police say a juvenile has been detained regarding the threat.

Another juvenile is in custody in connection with a bomb threat at the high school Thursday.

Both cases will be processed through Lee County Youth Court.

