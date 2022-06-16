Tupelo Police have detained another juvenile in shooting incident

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are coming to light about a shooting incident in Tupelo Wednesday night that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital.

Police there have detained another juvenile in connection to the case.

Around 7 P.M. police were alerted to a possible shooting in the Lumpkin Avenue area. A victim had already been taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

During the investigation, officers learned that another juvenile had been in possession of a handgun while visiting the victim’s home on Lumpkin.

It was there that what police are calling a “negligent discharge” happened and the victim was hit.

Police say parents and witnesses were instrumental in locating the juvenile and the gun.

This case will be handled by Lee County Youth Court.