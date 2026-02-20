Tupelo police in search of suspect wanted for burglary of a business

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are asking for your help to find a burglary suspect.

This person is believed to be responsible for a break-in at a business on Cliff Gookin Boulevard.

The victim who filed the report on February 17 said several items were stolen after the suspect, seen here in surveillance video, broke the front door with a stool.

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information about this burglary, call Crime Stopper of Northeast Mississippi or use the P3 tips app.

You can remain anonymous, and you could be in line for a reward.

