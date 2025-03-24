Tupelo Police investigate a shooting that left one victim hospitalized

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police Officers were on the scene investigating a shooting on Sunday morning, March 23. The shooting happened in the area of 1321 Ida B. Wells Street.

One victim was taken to the hospital, and one suspect is in custody.

The victim is in stable condition.

The Tupelo Police Department said this is still an ongoing investigation.

The Department also said they will release more information when it becomes available.

