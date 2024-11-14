Tupelo Police investigate ATM ‘Jackpotting’ heist

Police chief says investigators are making progress in the case

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – At lunchtime on November 13, the ATM at the Community Bank Branch on North Gloster was still out of service.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said a bank employee noticed the automated teller’s door was partially opened and there were signs of forced entry. Chief Quaka says it is an example of a crime known as Jackpotting.

“To dispense cash and a significant amount of money was taken from this machine,” Chief Quaka said.

In a press release, Tupelo Police said surveillance footage shows two suspects, identified as Hispanic men, driving up to the ATM in a silver Honda Accord. The chief says the suspects are likely involved in similar crimes that were reported in other parts of the state the same day.

Jackpotting first came on the radar of law enforcement around 2018.

“Our research has shown USB drives, cell phones, laptops, some kind of device that is used to insert some type of software in the the ATM. It basically tricks it, it fools it,” Quaka said.

Just this summer the Secret Service alerted financial institutions about an increase in ATM Jackpotting attacks. And just as law enforcement has to stay vigilant, banks also have to try and stay one step ahead of the criminals.

“Update your software, have good security cameras on your ATMs, and have everything well lit around your banks,” he said.

The chief says detectives with Tupelo police have been working the case with agencies around the state and are making headway.

“I feel confident we will make arrests and we will come to a resolution,” Quaka said.

The FBI has also been notified, since a bank was involved.