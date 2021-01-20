TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a break-in at Carlock Dodge.

Police responded to a 9 1 1 call about a break-in at Carlock Dodge. The caller said a suspect was seen busting a window and entering the building.

An officer who arrived on the scene spotted a white BMW in the Home Depot parking lot. As he approached the vehicle, it sped away.

The glass on a showroom door was broken, and police found other evidence inside the dealership.

Officers pursued the white BMW but lost sight of it in Itawamba County. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Highway 25. Anyone with information is asked to call 9 1 1 or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi.