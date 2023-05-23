Tupelo police investigate death of teenager found Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a teenager.

Investigators said officers were called to the 100 block of Stone Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

That’s where the girl was found.

TPD detained a person of interest several hours later in the same area where the juvenile was found.

In a press release, investigators called the case a death investigation.

The person’s name has not been released, at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at (662)841-6491 or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter