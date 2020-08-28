Tupelo police investigate fatal crash

TUPELO, Miss. (Press Release) – On August 28, 2020, at approximately 01:30 am Tupelo Police were called to the intersection of South Gloster and Highway 6 for a motor vehicle collision.

Officers located a 2-car collision with one vehicle’s (Dodge Avenger) engine compartment engulfed in fire. Officers began using fire extinguishers in an attempt to halt the fire. The Tupelo Fire Department arrived moments after TPD and were able to fully extinguish the flames.

Unfortunately, the adult male driver of the Dodge was deceased at the scene.

The second vehicle’s (Ford Sport) adult male driver was taken to NMMC ER with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.