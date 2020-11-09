Tupelo police investigate shots fired call

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday.

Officers received a call at 2:15 p.m. from a victim on Hwy 6 and Thomas Street.

The victim said a gun was pulled on him from a suspect he previously had an argument with.

He said the suspect fired the handgun and drove away.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Investigators are working to confirm the suspect’s name before any further information is released.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black Infiniti Q35 with no tag.