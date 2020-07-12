Tupelo police investigate Sunday morning shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured after an early morning shooting in Tupelo.

Tupelo Police said the shots fired call came in around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of South Gloster Street and Highway 6.

An adult male was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told WCBI a man leaned out of a car window and shot into the victim’s car then sped off.

Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact TPD or Crimestoppers of North East Mississippi.