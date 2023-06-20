Tupelo police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a shooting.
Tupelo police answered a call near Martin and Canal streets about a possible shooting around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon.
When they got there, they were told the victim had been taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.
There they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.
The investigation is in its early stages. Police have not identified a suspect yet.
