Tupelo police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a shooting.

Tupelo police answered a call near Martin and Canal streets about a possible shooting around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon.

When they got there, they were told the victim had been taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

There they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police have not identified a suspect yet.

