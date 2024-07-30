Tupelo police investigate two separate homicides on Monday night

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Tupelo police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within the span of an hour Monday before midnight.

The first incident was reported about 9:30 p.m. on Monday at the Sprint Mart at 899 East Main Street. Preliminary information indicated that an adult male victim was involved in a disturbance on Canal Street and was stabbed.

He drove to the Sprint Mart at the intersection of East Main Street and Veterans Boulevard where police and emergency medical services were called.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The second incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hilldale Apartments at 320 Monument Drive.

Police were dispatched to the apartments for a report of gunshots and also to the North Mississippi Medical Center for an adult male gunshot victim. Witnesses said they were outside when they heard gunshots and saw the victim lying on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

Tupelo Police Detectives are looking for a separate person of interest in each crime but names and descriptions will not be released at this time.

It is currently believed that the victims and offenders had some interactions before the incidents and that they were not random.

The victims’ names will be released when appropriate and both crimes are in the early stages of investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact TPD at (662)841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov, or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1(800)773-TIPS.

