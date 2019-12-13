Tupelo police investigating shooting in to occupied dwelling case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Officers are continuing to investigate after a house is shot at early Friday morning.

Tupelo officers said multiple rounds were shot into the home in the 1000 block of Rockefeller Street.

- Advertisement -

Although the house was occupied during the shooting, no one inside was injured.

Detectives are currently trying to develop suspects for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or who the suspects could be is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.