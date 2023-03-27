Tupelo police make 3rd arrest in St. Patrick’s Day shooting at Waffle House

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made a third arrest in the St. Patrick’s morning shooting at the South Gloster Street Waffle House, and there’s a twist.

25-year-old Javarius Trice of Shannon was charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Shooting into a Motor Vehicle.

Trice was originally reported as the victim in that shooting.

Police said their investigation showed that he also fired a weapon during the incident.

He is a convicted felon and was on federal probation at the time of the shooting.

Trice’s bond is set at $40,000, but Federal Probation Services will be placing a hold on him and likely issuing a warrant.

Tupelo Police have made two other arrests in this shooting, and they are still searching for Courtney Mikale Jamison.

Jamison is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Shooting into An Occupied Dwelling, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felony Malicious Mischief.

If you know where he is, call the Tupelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

