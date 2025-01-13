Tupelo Police make an arrest after a burglary in the area

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department has made an arrest for burglary of a commercial building.

On December 30, officers responded to Reeds Manufacturing at 1321 South Eason Blvd.

Officers were told that a suspect had forced entry into the business and stole multiple items and had video of a possible suspect.

31-year-old Quantavious R. Nicols of Aberdeen was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Nichols to be held on a $35,000 bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

