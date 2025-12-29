Tupelo Police make an arrest in September assault case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest in a September assault case.

The investigation began on Wednesday, September 3, when a victim came forward and told police that she had been assaulted at the Super 8 Motel on McCullough Boulevard.

She said the assailant punched and kicked her repeatedly and choked her twice, to the point of losing consciousness.

The suspect in the case was identified as William McCord of Tupelo.

He was arrested on Monday, December 22, and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault.

His bond has been set at $10,000, and the judge ordered him not to have any contact with the victim.

