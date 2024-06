Tupelo police make another arrest in construction site theft case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made a second arrest in connection with a construction site theft.

41-year-old William Poteet was charged with grand larceny.

Back on May 28, officers were called to the area of Plant Drive for the theft.

A number of tools and fuel tanks were taken.

This is the second arrest in the case.

Poteet was given a $20,000 bond.

