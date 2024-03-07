Tupelo police make arrest in connection to car burglary case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville man faces car burglary charges in Tupelo.

Wednesday, Tupelo police were sent to a business on North Eason Boulevard, after a caller to 911 reported that someone may have been breaking into cars there.

While investigating the incident, officers arrested Michael Keith on unrelated charges.

After further investigation into the burglaries, TPD detectives also charged Keith with those crimes.

He was charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle.

His bond was set at $15,000.

