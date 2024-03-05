Tupelo police make arrest in connection to hit-and-run incident

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest in connection to a Saturday night incident in which a mother and child were hit crossing North Gloster Street.

Tupelo police have arrested Willie B. Ware of Saltillo.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Saturday, police were called to North Gloster Street where a woman and her child had been hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street.

The driver reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

Ware was arrested a short time later.

His bond was set at $25,000.

