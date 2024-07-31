Tupelo police make arrest in deadly shooting investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Tupelo Monday evening.

Tupelo police and the US Marshals Service Task Force arrested 22-year-old Makaiyah Tavion Woods.

Tupelo police said Woods was arrested Wednesday. This follows an extensive investigation into the shooting that was reported Monday evening at Hilldale Apartments.

Police were called in reference to a shots fired call around 10:30 Monday evening. When they arrived witnesses said they heard gunshots and found a man lying on the ground.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to NMMC, where he was pronounced dead. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as 21-year-old Romero Hampton, of Tupelo.

Police are still looking for a suspect in a separate homicide that occurred Monday evening. 33-year-old Latravius Cummings was stabbed on Canal Street after some sort of disturbance.

If you have any information that could help, call Tupelo police.

