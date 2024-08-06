Tupelo police make arrest in deadly stabbing investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora man is in the Lee County Jail facing charges in a Tupelo homicide.

Tupelo police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, arrested Stephen LaVarr McComb.

McComb is a suspect in a stabbing on July 29 night that left 33-year-old Latravis Cummings of Tupelo dead.

Cummings had reportedly been involved in an incident on Canal Street when he was stabbed.

He managed to drive himself to a Sprint Mart.

He was taken by ambulance to NMMC, but died from his injuries.

The charges against McComb have not been made public, and he is awaiting his initial court appearance.

