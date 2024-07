Tupelo police make arrest on child sex crime indictment

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest on a child sex crime indictment.

55-year-old Frankie Clanton was wanted for two counts of sexual battery of a child under 14.

TPD says the circuit court capias warrant is related to a 2019 report.

Clanton is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The case is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.

