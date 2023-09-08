Tupelo police make major drug bust in Belden after community complaints

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made a major drug bust in Belden after several complaints were made by locals.

Investigators conducted a search at Saragosa Circle on Wednesdays.

A felony amount of methamphetamine, a felony amount of oxycodone, and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana were found. 10 people were detained on the scene.

Four are facing felony charges.

Olivia Roman and Pamika Standifer were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Octavious Stephens was charged with felony possession of oxycodone.

Alex Carillo who was not pictured was found to have a felony warrant out of New Albany.

Stephens’ bond was set at $3,500, and both Roman’s and Standifer’s bond was set at $5,000.

The other six detainees were released pending any further charges.

