Tupelo police make possession of firearm by convicted felon arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already convicted of a felon was arrested at a safety checkpoint allegedly possessing a gun.

Terrell Griffin Junior had the vehicle he was driving searched at a checkpoint at Blair Street and North Industrial Road.

Tupelo officers searched the vehicle and found a firearm and marijuana.

After further investigation, the firearm was reported stolen.

Griffin was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His bond was set at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter