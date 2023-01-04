Tupelo Police make second arrest in year old capital murder case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made a second arrest in a nearly one-year-old capital murder case.

Late last week, Tupelo Police arrested Meltorris Johnson at a home on Green Tee road in the city.

Johnson is charged as an Accessory After the Fact to Capital Murder.

The charges are in connection with the shooting death of Raybric Mims on Hodges Drive in Tupelo on April 8, 2022.

Nijel Hall was arrested and charged with Capital Murder in that case back in November.

Both men have been denied bond.

Johnson’s case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

