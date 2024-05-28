Tupelo police make shooting arrest
Tupelo police make an arrest in connection with an April shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest in connection with an April shooting.
Shamarious Gardner, 23, of Okolona was charged with two counts of shooting into a dwelling and one count of aggravated assault.
Investigators said the shooting happened on April 1 on Forbes Lane.
One person was shot in the leg. Two apartments were also damaged by gunfire.
Right now, Gardner is being held without bond.