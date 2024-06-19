Tupelo police make third arrest in connection with April shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made a third arrest in connection with an April shooting.

31-year-old Lantrel Patterson has been charged with two counts of shooting into a motor vehicle.

His bond has been set at $30,000.

Tupelo police were called to Burress Circle back on April 16.

The owners of two vehicles found bullet holes in their vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

27-year-old Xavier Mitchell and 30-year-old Tony Allen were also charged in this investigation.

