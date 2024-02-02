Tupelo police: Man reportedly steals car after argument
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police said a holiday squabble led to a car theft, and now a Belden man is in jail.
The incident dates back to late December 22 when Tupelo police were called to a home on Cedarwood Drive.
Two people had been involved in a fight, and one of them reportedly took off in the other’s car.
On Wednesday, Tupelo police arrested Ryan Perkins of Belden.
Perkins was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.
His bond was set at $35,000.