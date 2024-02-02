Tupelo police: Man reportedly steals car after argument

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police said a holiday squabble led to a car theft, and now a Belden man is in jail.

The incident dates back to late December 22 when Tupelo police were called to a home on Cedarwood Drive.

Two people had been involved in a fight, and one of them reportedly took off in the other’s car.

On Wednesday, Tupelo police arrested Ryan Perkins of Belden.

Perkins was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $35,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X