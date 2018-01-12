Tupelo Police Nab Burglary Suspect

TUPEO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police catch a man accused of two pawn shop burglaries and another outdoor store burglary.

Antonio Bell, police say is facing three counts of Burglary of a Commercial Building.

He’s charged for the Christmas Eve burglary at Hunter’s Haven, on Westgate drive. Police say guns were stolen from the store.

Police say Bell is also facing charges for a burglary that happened at City Pawn in November and a burglary at Choice Pawn from December.

A tip from Crime Stoppers is what led to Bell’s arrest.

Police say Bell is also on hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections for Probation Violation.

His bond was set at $25,000.

