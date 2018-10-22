TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need help finding two men accused of stealing from the Belk at the Mall of Barnes Crossing.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and TPD are trying to figure out who these two men are.

- Advertisement -

They say the two took clothes from the Belk store without paying on two different occasions.

The first one happened on October 10th, and the second theft happened on October 15th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.