Tupelo Police Officer Helps Theft Victim Get New Set Of Wheels

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo Police officer makes a big difference in the life of a Lee County man who had his only means of transportation stolen.

Tupelo Police School Resource Officer Tremain Frison is a frequent visitor to this Dollar General on Auburn Road. Several weeks ago, he found out that one of the employees had a bicycle stolen.

“I felt bad for him, I actually got upset because I have watched this young man work very hard,” Officer Frison said.

For Stephen Mills the bike was not just for recreation, it was his only source of transportation. He depended on it to get to and from work everyday. Officer Frison took action.

“The Lord put on my heart to reach out to people in our community, see if anybody would pitch in and maybe donate a used mountain bike, what I got instead was generous donations from anonymous people in our community, I got up enough money to where I was able to go to a local sporting goods store and purchase him a brand new mountain bike,” Frison said.

Officer Frison surprised Stephen one day at work, with his new bike.

At first, Stephen says he was surprised and a little confused.

“It took me an hour and 45 minutes to wrap my head around it, to figure out what was going on,” Mills said.

Officer Frison says he got into law enforcement to help others, and live out his Christian faith.

“I feel God called me to do this and we serve and protect, but the key word is we serve first then protect, this was an act of service that we do everyday on the job,” Frison said.

Stephen says the unexpected gift reinforces what he learned as a child.

“My momma always told me, the smallest thing can help in a big way,” Mills said.

The bike was purchased from Academy Sports, while Wal Mart on West Main donated the helmet, anti theft lock and light accessory.