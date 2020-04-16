Tupelo police officers save motorist from burning car

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police were credited with rescuing a motorist from a burning car.

A car crashed through a gate at The Belfry, hit a transformer and burst into flames. The motorist apparently suffered a medical emergency and was not conscious.

Four Tupelo police officers were quickly on the scene and were able to pull the driver away from the burning car and to safety so paramedics could take him to the hospital.

Chief Bart Aguirre said officers have a lot of training and reacted quickly.

“You never know what situation may arise so you have to take some of life’s lessons and put it to good use and that’s what these officers did,” Chief Aguirre said.

Chief Aguirre says the driver is expected to make a full recovery. The officers will be recognized at a future city council meeting. Power was out at the condo and office complex for most of the day as crews repaired the transformer.