TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman reported throughout the week is found safe.

Christina Johnson was last seen Sunday seen walking away from her Eckford Street home in Tupelo.

Investigators said she was possibly en route to a relative’s home in Stewart, Miss.

Tupelo thanked everyone on Facebook who played a part in Johnson’s safe return.

