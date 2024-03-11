Tupelo police respond to separate domestic violence incidents

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A pair of unrelated domestic violence cases kept Tupelo police busy last Thursday.

Officers were called to the Barnes Crossing Road area about an incident of domestic violence.

After securing the scene, they arrested a Pontotoc County man, Bobby D. Maxey of Thaxton.

Maxey has been charged with aggravated domestic violence.

A judge ordered him to be held without bond.

Meanwhile, across town on Ida B. Wells Street, officers responded to another domestic violence call.

There, they arrested Christopher J. Horton of Tupelo. Further investigation uncovered that Horton had two previous misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence in the past seven years.

He was charged with domestic violence/third offense.

Horton’s bond was set at $50,000.

