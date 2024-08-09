Tupelo police say driver fled from traffic stop

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man’s clean getaway turned out not to be as clean as he thought.

Sunday, a Tupelo police officer pulled over a driver for reckless driving on South Gloster Street near Carnation Street.

The occupants of the vehicle gave the officer their state-issued I.D. cards.

The officer instructed both of the occupants to get out of the vehicle, but the driver reportedly put the car in drive and took off, leading officers on a chase through Downtown Tupelo.

Out of a concern for public safety, police called off the pursuit.

On Monday, police caught up with the alleged driver, Quadrarius Edwards.

Edwards was arrested and now faces a charge of felony fleeing.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

