Tupelo police say it takes team effort to fight human trafficking

Recent arrests of two Memphis women have put spotlight on the crime of human trafficking

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police said it was a tip that led them to investigate a possible case of prostitution at a local motel. Officers found three people inside a room.

Two young women from Memphis, Terraneika Poplar, and Destiny Plummer, were arrested and charged with human trafficking.

Police say a minor was rescued on the scene. Detective Cassidy Jumper said human traffickers are cunning and clever when it comes to finding victims.

“Human trafficking can be anywhere, they can meet someone at the mall, at a park, and meet them and promise them the world, and next thing you know they’re involved in human trafficking,” said Jumper.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is committing more resources to combating human trafficking. The AG’s “Be the Solution” Initiative involves law enforcement, the public, and schools, working together to raise awareness to fight crime.

Fighting human trafficking is definitely a team effort, that’s why police encourage parents to stay on top of what their kids are doing on social media and also to keep track of any payments they receive through Cash App, Venmo, and other platforms.

Of course, there are times when the parents traffic their kids. That’s why police say it’s important for the public, and those in authority to be vigilant and aware.

“We have advocated for the children, we use federal agencies to help with human trafficking investigations, all kind of different agencies to help these investigations see a better ending,” said Jumper.

Police also pointed out that help is available for adults who become victims of human trafficking to pay off drug-related debts.

If you want more information about resources to fight human trafficking, you can go to the Attorney General’s website at attorneygenerallynnfitch.com/bethesolution

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1(888)373-7888.

