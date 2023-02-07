Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves.

On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road.

Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re looking for.

If you recognize these people or have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

You can report anonymously, and if your information leads to an arrest you could be in line for a reward of up to $1,000.

