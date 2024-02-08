Tupelo police search for missing man

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police need your help to find a missing man who hasn’t been seen since September of last year.

Last week, TPD was informed that David Dualgnoore, also known as “David Moore” was missing.

Dualgnoore was last seen on September 29, 2023, holding a sign in the area of Barnes Crossing Road.

Dualgnoore is a 38-year-old white male, 5 feet 4 inches, and 125 lbs.

If you have information, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Tupelo police.

