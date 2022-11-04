Tupelo police search for people burglarizing commercial buildings

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for the people seen burglarizing several buildings.

Investigators released the images from surveillance cameras.

Police said the people in the pictures have broken into several commercial buildings around Tupelo.

The incidents happened back in September.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers of northeast Mississippi.

Crime Stoppers is paying up to $1,000 to whoever gives a tip that leads to an arrest.

