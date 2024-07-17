Tupelo police search for reported home invasion suspects

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a Monday night burglary in the city, and they need your help locating the suspects.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, a resident in the 400 block of Goodlett Street reported that his home had been broken into while he was there.

The victim said he heard a loud sound from the back of the home and went to get his gun.

He saw a masked person in the house and fired his weapon.

He says 3 people ran from the rear of the home.

The masked suspect was wearing all black and appeared to have a gun. The second suspect was wearing a black shirt and black pants. The third suspect had on black pants and a grey shirt.

They were last seen running towards Robbins Field on Jefferson Street.

Another witness saw an older model silver Toyota 4-Runner quickly leaving the area eastbound on West Jackson Street.

If you have any information on this case or these suspects, call the Tupelo Police Department at (662)841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1(800)773-8477.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X