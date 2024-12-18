Tupelo Police search for suspect involved in church bus vandalism

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi need your help solving a malicious mischief case.

On December 1, around midnight, someone damaged multiple church bus windshields in West Tupelo, likely using a pellet gun.

Officers found evidence at the scene and believe the suspect was driving a silver SUV.

If you have information on this matter, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-773-8477, or use the p3 tip app.

You could earn up to $2,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

