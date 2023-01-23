Tupelo Police search for suspect wanted for several car burglaries

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is looking for a suspect in a string of car burglaries, and they need your help.

These images were captured Sunday in the South Thomas Street area of Tupelo.

Police believe this person is responsible for several burglaries there.

If you recognize this person or have any information on these cases, call the Tupelo Police Department at (662) 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case could be worth up to $1,000 and you can report anonymously.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter