Tupelo police search for suspects wanted in credit card fraud case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects were wanted in a burglary and credit card fraud case in Tupelo and police need your help finding them.

Images from security cameras at the Barnes Crossing Area caught these two suspects on January 9.

Police said the two were driving a white vehicle with a sunroof.

If you have any information on the case or if you can identify the suspects, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast East Mississippi at (800)773-8477 or use the P3 Tip App.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

