Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days.

This is 48-year-old Candice Adams.

She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address.

Her family told the police she has a history of leaving and not telling them where she is, but they’re concerned because of her history of mental illness.

Police said she could be in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, or other surrounding states.

UPDATE 11/21/2022: Adams has been located safely, according to Tupelo police.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter