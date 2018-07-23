Tupelo Police search for robbery suspect, held gas station at knife-point

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police officers are looking for a man who held up a gas station at knife-point.

According to investigators, the armed robbery happened Saturday morning, at the Murphy’s Express Gas station on West Main Street.

A man entered the store, pulled out a knife on the clerk and demanded money. An undetermined amount of cash was taken.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black “Tap-out” shirt, dark red pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information about this robbery, call Crime stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, at 1-800-773-TIPS.